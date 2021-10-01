Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.00% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.71 ($117.31).

BMW opened at €82.76 ($97.36) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

