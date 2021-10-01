Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMWYY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 75,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

