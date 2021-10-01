Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Position Raised by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,142,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 315,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

