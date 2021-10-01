Beam Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.80 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $55.80 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,834,160 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

