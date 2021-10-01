Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target Cut to C$3.10

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.25. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.69.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
