Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 678 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 18.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,585,000 after buying an additional 139,705 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 39,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $302,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 477,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,504,012. The firm has a market cap of $261.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

