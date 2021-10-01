Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,967,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after purchasing an additional 783,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.81. 422,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,641,999. The company has a market cap of $495.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.09 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

