Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Express were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.53. 119,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

