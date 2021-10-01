Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of BBBY opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

