Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Hits $324,853.56

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Beer Money has a total market cap of $324,853.56 and approximately $17,738.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beer Money has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00116270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00205932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,488,265 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.