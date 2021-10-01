Berenberg Bank Lowers Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EUTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of EUTLF stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

