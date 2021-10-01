Berenberg Bank Upgrades Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Buy

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALIZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Allianz stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

