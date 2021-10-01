Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 664.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

