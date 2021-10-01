Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives $1,450.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

BYLOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

