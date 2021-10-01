Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $791.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company witnessed solid top-and bottom-line growth in the quarter under review. Increase in demand for qPCR, Western Blotting, Droplet Digital PCR and Process Media products is encouraging. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. The uptick in the Clinical Diagnostics arm driven by the ongoing recovery across product lines in all regions during the reported quarter is encouraging as well. The raised 2021 revenue guidance is indicative of continuation of this bullish trend. Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the year-over-year rise in operating cost is worrying. Further, foreign-exchange woes, stiff competition and pandemic-led macroeconomic troubles persist.”

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

BIO stock opened at $745.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $774.59 and a 200-day moving average of $669.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.