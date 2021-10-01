BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Down 5%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.83. 68,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 283,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.75.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,947.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 18,036 shares of company stock worth $54,363 over the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

