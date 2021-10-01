Bismuth Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $888.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008753 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,436,837 coins and its circulating supply is 22,298,981 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

