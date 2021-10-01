BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.85. BIT Mining shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2,895 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $511.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

