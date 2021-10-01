BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Reaches $3.44 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 62.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 201.6% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,935.42 or 0.99977736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00079010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00052089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.79 or 0.00600238 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

