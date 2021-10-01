BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BL opened at $118.06 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,987,915. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

