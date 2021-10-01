BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

BKCC opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $285.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 188,030 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

