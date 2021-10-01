BlackRock Inc. Acquires 438,465 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $508,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $544,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

