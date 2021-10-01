BlackRock Inc. Has $480.08 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,355,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $480,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

