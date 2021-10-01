BlackRock Inc. Has $489.74 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,955 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.33% of Owens & Minor worth $489,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $31.29 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

