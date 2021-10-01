BlackRock Inc. Has $499.18 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,782,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,910 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Walker & Dunlop worth $499,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

