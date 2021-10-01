BlackRock Inc. Has $527.45 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,380,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484,739 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nielsen worth $527,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

