BlackRock Inc. Sells 538,481 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,354,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538,481 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $484,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 16.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.