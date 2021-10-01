BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 225.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,185,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BLW opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

