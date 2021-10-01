BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $570.39

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 570.39 ($7.45) and traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.79). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 524 ($6.85), with a volume of 402,156 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 570.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 601.66. The firm has a market cap of £962.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider David Cheyne bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

About BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

