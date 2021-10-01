Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Gap Down to $31.13

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $30.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 104 shares.

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,268 shares of company stock valued at $139,348. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

