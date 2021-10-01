Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.14% of Nevro worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $232,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $116.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.36.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.