Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of The AZEK worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

The AZEK stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.57 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

