Blair William & Co. IL Sells 302 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $293.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.25 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.