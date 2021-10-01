Blair William & Co. IL Sells 328 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $153.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

