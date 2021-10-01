Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $199.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $376,620.79 and $199.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00181112 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

