BMO Capital Markets Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $740.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $670.00 to $740.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $662.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $676.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $664.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -363.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $281.57 and a 52 week high of $736.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock worth $15,032,410. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 57.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.