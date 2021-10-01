BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 73.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in LCI Industries by 11,785.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in LCI Industries by 18.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in LCI Industries by 39.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

LCII stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.