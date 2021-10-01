BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 677 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Post were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 19,919.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,006,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

