BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Plexus by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $89.41 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

