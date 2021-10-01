BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

