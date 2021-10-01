BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Short Interest Update

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BOAS opened at $9.71 on Friday. BOA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOA Acquisition stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BOA Acquisition worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

