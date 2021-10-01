Bollard Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of MMM opened at $175.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.18. The firm has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

