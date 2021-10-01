Bollard Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 139.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,008 shares of company stock worth $12,886,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

