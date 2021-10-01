Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.79. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 2,025,444 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

