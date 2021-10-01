Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

Several analysts have commented on BNE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,949,911.38. Also, insider William Oberndorf purchased 1,021,254 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$6,672,873.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,938,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,735,622.62. Insiders have acquired 1,061,854 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,094 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.69. 56,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.73. The firm has a market cap of C$191.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.06.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

