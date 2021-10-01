Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.65.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

