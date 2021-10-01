Bounty0x Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $253,498.98 and $4,292.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00195405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011490 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.