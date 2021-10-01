Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

BOUYF opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

