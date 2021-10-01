Brady (NYSE:BRC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brady will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brady by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,761,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,578,000 after purchasing an additional 274,618 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 236,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brady by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

