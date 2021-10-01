Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

